ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com

NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn

NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com

The Kingdom Have Reportedly Signed Full-Time With AEW

Fightful Select reports that The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) have officially signed with AEW after appearing on Rampage several weeks ago. The trio recently wrapped up their run with Impact Wrestling. They showed up in Toronto to challenge FTR for a future ROH World tag team title match.
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Critiques Finishes for This Week’s WWE Raw

– During today’s edition of the Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the finishes during the broadcast. He stated the following on this week’s WWE Raw:. “Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with...
411mania.com

Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023

A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley

Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
411mania.com

WWE NXT Viewership Rises, Ratings Fall for Halloween Havoc Fallout

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s show featured the fallout from last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that aired on Peacock. Last week’s show had to contend with a live Tuesday edition of AEW...
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT

The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy