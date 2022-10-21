Read full article on original website
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
The Kingdom Have Reportedly Signed Full-Time With AEW
Fightful Select reports that The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) have officially signed with AEW after appearing on Rampage several weeks ago. The trio recently wrapped up their run with Impact Wrestling. They showed up in Toronto to challenge FTR for a future ROH World tag team title match.
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Finishes for This Week’s WWE Raw
– During today’s edition of the Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the finishes during the broadcast. He stated the following on this week’s WWE Raw:. “Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with...
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023
A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley
Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
WWE NXT Viewership Rises, Ratings Fall for Halloween Havoc Fallout
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s show featured the fallout from last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that aired on Peacock. Last week’s show had to contend with a live Tuesday edition of AEW...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
Various News: Note on Next Week’s Tales From the Territories, Ultimate Warrior Shirts Drop at RSVLTS, Fourth Grader Becomes Honorary Brawling Brute
– PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Tales From the Territories will showcase Stampede Wrestling. – RSVLTS has a new WWE collection of Ultimate Warrior-themed shirts. – WLWT.com did a story on a fourth grade student, Keegan Atkins, being a special guest at a recent WWE live event...
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
WWE News: This Week’s The Bump With The Boogeyman & Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose Dominates NXT on WWE Playlist
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with The Boogeyman, Liv Morgan, and Shotzi:. – As noted, Mandy Rose has now hit one year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion. WWE has now released a new Playlist feature showing her domination of NXT:
