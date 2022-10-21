ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels

Paul Feig hopes to make sequels to 'The School for Good and Evil'. The 60-year-old director has helmed the new Netflix fantasy film that is based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name and hopes to take the story forward as there are six books in the series to adapt.
Motown artist, songwriter, producer Robert Gordy dies at 91

DETRIOT — Detroit recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. died of natural causes on Friday at his home in Marina del Rey, California. Gordy, younger brother of Motown records founder Berry Gordy, was 91. Robert Gordy was born in Detroit in 1931 and began...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessica Chastain bring color to Academy Museum Gala

It's probably just as well that the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last weekend (celebrating the year anniversary of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) didn't have a red carpet; these two beautiful looks have more than enough color on their own. Jessica Chastain's floral fantasy of a gown is by Oscar de la Renta, and I wish I had a photo of that cape fluttering in an evening autumn breeze. Jodie Turner-Smith's appropriately Old Hollywood gown, by Gucci, looks like it could have been worn by Myrna Loy in a black-and-white ’30s movie — except that we'd never have known the happy surprise of its blue-and-green color scheme. Somewhere, Myrna's envious.
LOS ANGELES, CA

