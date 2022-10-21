ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, OK

news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe

--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Oologah-Talala High School Starts 1st Bass Fishing Team

Oologah-Talala High School and Junior High now has its first-ever bass fishing team, and the team is already the biggest in the state. Talala resident and Professional Fishing superstar Edwin Evers is the head coach and he already has 48 students on the team with more signing up. News On...
OOLOGAH, OK
news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

