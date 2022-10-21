Read full article on original website
Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe
--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
500 Acre Rogers County Wildfire Contained By Chelsea Fire Dept.
The Chelsea Fire Department says crews have contained the large fire that broke out in Rogers County on Saturday. Chief Craig Sampson says of the 500 acres that burned, no homes or structures have been damaged. Crews have been battling the fire since Saturday afternoon.
Oologah-Talala High School Starts 1st Bass Fishing Team
Oologah-Talala High School and Junior High now has its first-ever bass fishing team, and the team is already the biggest in the state. Talala resident and Professional Fishing superstar Edwin Evers is the head coach and he already has 48 students on the team with more signing up. News On...
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
News On 6's John Holcomb Talks At Owasso Friendship Baptist Church
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb spoke to dozens of people at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso Sunday night. These group members serve within the church and the community. Teamwork was the topic, with a focus on being a good teammate and a good leader.
City Of Bartlesville Accepting Proposals For First Christian Church Renovation
The City of Bartlesville is accepting proposals for the future use of the First Christian Church. The church gave the building to the city when it closed its doors in April. The proposals can come from private businesses or individuals who have a plan for how to use the space, which could mean anything from events to hotels.
