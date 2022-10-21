ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time for the Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup was announced on Monday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Football account. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. It...
ATHENS, GA
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week 10 Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the second to last week of the regular season, the voters have selected the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week. On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley won. He had 487 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Sevier County. The passing yards total set a school record and the passing touchdowns tied the school record, which he also tied earlier this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy