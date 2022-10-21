Read full article on original website
Vol Nation helps UT-Martin player’s family recover from Hurricane Ian
It's no secret that Tennessee fans are passionate about the Vols' plays on the field, but this past week, many UT fans have taken the 'Volunteer Spirit' to heart.
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Vols and Lady Vols players connect with major company in new NIL deal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Vols players connected with AT&T on a new Name, Image and Likeness deal. The company announced Sunday that they worked with The Volunteer Club and Lady Vol Boost (HER) Club to connect with the athletes. "I think people are catching on because college sports if...
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Peyton Manning’s pals Chesney, Church & Strait set him up to be Luke’s co-host
When Peyton Manning takes the stage at the CMA Awards, he’s showing up as a fan of country music as much as he is co-host of the show with Luke Bryan. Many familiar faces will be in the audience, with Peyton citing Luke, Eric Church and George Straitamong the friends he’s made in the genre over the years.
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time for the Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup was announced on Monday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Football account. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. It...
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything Stoops had to say on Monday: Opening statement... “Obviously, very excited about ...
Applewood parent company to open new restaurant off Chapman Highway in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway. Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour. It...
Knox Co. commissioners call for new state mental health facility in East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission, along with Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is asking the State of Tennessee to provide financial support for the construction and operation of a mental health hospital in Knox County. In a resolution Monday night, county officials urged the state for help to...
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
10Sports Blitz: Week 10 Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the second to last week of the regular season, the voters have selected the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week. On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley won. He had 487 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Sevier County. The passing yards total set a school record and the passing touchdowns tied the school record, which he also tied earlier this season.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that Rob Maupin and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County Home to visit a few friends when they were struck by another motor vehicle at the back of their car.
