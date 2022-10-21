‘No sense of American foreign policy’: Biden says he’s concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House

Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Israel’s Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has held Oval Office talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with the Israeli leader warning of a mounting Iranian “challenge.” Iran is continuing its brutal crackdown against young Iranians who have taken to the streets and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are floundering. At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. Herzog also noted that Iran “was moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens in Ukraine.”
Inside the House GOP effort to keep weapons flowing to Ukraine
After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested last week that Republicans might pull back funding for Ukraine next year if they take the majority, the GOP leader has worked behind the scenes to reassure national security leaders in his conference that he wasn’t planning to abandon Ukraine aid and was just calling for greater oversight of any federal dollars, sources told CNN.
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. “We’ve also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,” the top US diplomat...
Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats has retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia. This comes after the letter triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, said the caucus was withdrawing the letter it sent less than 24 hours prior. She says the letter was unfairly conflated with recent Republican opposition to support for Ukraine.
Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kagan's order Wednesday evening paused anything from happening while an emergency appeal by GOP state chair Kelli Ward is under consideration by the high court.
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A congressional ally says President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity is being tested by federal investigations into public spending on a failing Mississippi water system. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson spoke at a meeting sponsored by the NAACP in the state’s capital city of Jackson. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late summer. The EPA and two congressional committees are investigating whether the Republican-run state has directed federal money away from Jackson instead of toward it. The meeting Monday night was in the same church where Biden told a congregation in 2020 that he would help people who had been marginalized, isolated and oppressed.
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.
Meloni defends policy plans ahead of 2nd confidence vote
ROME (AP) — Italy’s new Premier Giorgia Meloni has defended her policy aims ahead of a second and final confidence vote in Parliament before the new government led by her far-right party can get down to business. During a wide-ranging reply to parliamentary questions that lasted about an hour, Meloni on Wednesday rejected criticism by the opposition that her Ukraine support failed to make any reference to peace, and that her economic policies would encourage tax evasion and endanger substantial EU pandemic recovery funds. Meloni easily won the first of two confidence votes in the lower house on Tuesday, and later Wednesday faces a second vote in the Senate, where she also holds a solid majority.
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration in the past 20 months. The proliferation of lawsuits against the federal government ranks Missouri second nationally, behind only Louisiana. Schmitt, a Republican, has cited the suits in his U.S. Senate campaign as evidence of his ability to stand up to the Democratic president. His suits have generated mixed results so far. Schmitt’s Democratic Senate opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, contends he is wasting taxpayer resources on publicity-seeking lawsuits. Schmitt says it is part of his responsibility to try to keep the federal government in check.
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran — the latest US response to Tehran’s efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It has been 40 days since...
Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding. The congressional leaders issuing the invitation call the founding of Israel in 1948 a “historic and joyous milestone.” The date for Herzog’s address has not been set. In issuing the invitation Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say the two nations have shared “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.” Herzog began a two-day visit to Washington on Tuesday.
UN steps up satellite tracking of damage to Ukraine culture
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s cultural and satellite agencies have joined forces to more systematically track the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the country’s architecture, art, historic buildings and other cultural heritage, and have compiled an initial list of more than 200 sites that have been damaged or destroyed. Geneva-based UNOSAT and UNESCO announced Wednesday that they are finalizing a database of cultural sites that compares “before and after” images bought from private-sector satellite companies. These will be used to inform experts in a first phase and eventually the wider public about the devastation wreaked on Ukraine’s patrimony.
‘It was tough’: Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race,...
Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block House January 6 subpoena for phone records
Lawyers for Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the justices to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, for phone and text records. The move is the latest dispute...
