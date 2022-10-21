Fabricio Andrade says he’s a ‘horrible fight’ for ‘very short’ John Lineker: ‘There’s no way out for him’ at ONE

Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights
Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, which will be headlined by the highly anticipated matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests live to watch along...
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
UFC 280 post-fight show: Reaction to Islam Makhachev’s coronation, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley’s big wins
The Islam Makhachev era has arrived. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Makhachev’s second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of Saturday’s card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and his long-awaited coronation atop the lightweight ranks. The gang also reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s second-round TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley’s stunning upset of Petr Yan along with the controversy surrounding the decision, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Dariush’s place in the lightweight division, Belal Muhammad’s statement victory over Sean Brady, Manon Fiorot’s decision over Katlyn Chookagian, and much more from one of the most stacked cards of the year.
Muhammad Mokaev reveals illness prior to UFC 280 win over Malcolm Gordon: ‘That was 50 percent performance’
With the dust settled on his dominant win over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280, Muhammad Mokaev opened up about getting sick a little over a week before he made the walk. Mokaev stopped Gordon via submission in the third round of their flyweight preliminarily card bout at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, but revealed he wasn’t 100 percent — far from it, actually — entering the octagon as the biggest favorite on the stacked card.
T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up,’ Dana White reacts
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw admitted he came into his UFC 280 title fight against Aljamain Sterling a compromised fighter. Dillashaw said he informed referee Marc Goddard of his potential shoulder issues prior to facing Sterling in Saturday’s pay-per-view co-headliner and apologized to other UFC bantamweights for taking the fight.
UFC 280 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
Islam Makhachev targets Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot: ‘I have to go to Australia and beat this guy’
Islam Makhachev has checked off his championship goal. Now, he wants to be recognized as one of the best ever. In the main event of UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev captured a vacant lightweight title and upped his winning streak to 11 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira. The Russian fighter is now the man to beat in what has historically been one of MMA’s deepest divisions, and what he wants next is to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil. On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters...
UFC 280 live blog: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
This is the UFC 280 live blog for Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, a main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Dariush is a longtime veteran of the game who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, earning four performance bonuses during that run. That run has put him firmly in the top-10 of the lightweight division and knocking on the door of a title shot. However, he’s a bit hamstrung by how deep lightweight is and his inability to secure a fight with a top-five opponent. Against the rising prospect Gamrot, Dariush hopes to finally get over the hump and earn himself a title shot. Against Dariush, Gamrot hopes to add the signature win his resume needs to earn a shot at 155-pound belt.
Missed Fists: Merab Dvalishvili scooped up into the air by 6-foot-4 women’s kickboxer
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi this past weekend, but...
UFC 280 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
The UFC 280 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
UFC 280 results: Beneil Dariush drops Mateusz Gamrot late, secures unanimous decision victory
Beneil Dariush continued his winning ways at UFC 280 while vanquishing Mateusz Gamrot, who had quickly become one of the most talked about lightweights in the promotion. Showcasing incredible takedown defense combined with a punishing style on the feet, Dariush never slowed down over all rounds as he continued to hammer Gamrot with strikes. Late in the third round, Dariush clubbed Gamrot with a huge overhand left that helped him secure the victory as he notched his eighth victory in a row in arguably the toughest division in the sport.
Kleber Koike on RIZIN 39 title fight: ‘I live inside an imaginary GP, and now I’m in the final’
Kleber Koike is finally getting his shot at the RIZIN featherweight title. A former 145-pound titleholder at KSW, Koike was hoping to challenge Yutaka Saito in October 2021, but an injury forced RIZIN to change plans. DEEP champion Juntarou Ushiku stepped in and dethroned Saito. A year later, Koike celebrates his opportunity in the main event of Sunday’s RIZIN 39 in Fukuoka, Japan.
UFC 280 results: Sean O’Malley bloodies Petr Yan to win razor-close split decision in back-and-forth war
Sean O’Malley lived up to the hype at UFC 280 after engaging in a back-and-forth war with Petr Yan before ultimately winning a razor-close split decision victory. Both bantamweights landed bombs throughout the three round fight but it was O’Malley’s ability to sting Yan with strikes that appeared to wobble him numerous times along with a massive knee strike that opened a huge gash on the face that made the difference. Two judges gave the O’Malley the fight with 29-28 scores while Yan got the third 29-28 scorecard for the split decision.
Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’
Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 280 results: Manon Fiorot moves closer to title contention with unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian
It wasn’t exactly a barnburner but Manon Fiorot still got the job done to pick up the biggest win of her career over Katlyn Chookagian to kick off the UFC 280 main card. The story of the fight came down to Chookagian’s ability to negate the volume striking attack from Chookagian while firing back with well-timed punches and kicks to ultimately win the second and third rounds. When the final horn sounded, the judges all scored the fight 29-28 for Fiorot, who moves to 10-1 in her career with the win.
Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining
UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
UFC 280’s Caio Borralho in no rush to fight top-ranked opponents, unless he’s paid accordingly
Some fighters want to rush their way to the top of their division. Others, like Sean O’Malley, know their value and want to get paid good money to face top-ranked foes. Brazilian middleweight prospect Caio Borralho sees the latter option as the smartest approach to the game. Borralho calls...
