FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police discover 432 grams of PCP after woman pulled over for traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a woman for a traffic stop and found 432 grams of PCP, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police noticed a car in the 5200 block of MLK Jr. Blvd when they saw a car “commit traffic violations, then park on the wrong side of the street,” police said in a social media post.
Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
news9.com
1st Anniversary Of 2 Missing People In Turley; Family Looks For Answers
The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said investigators have identified a person of interest in the case of a mother and son who have now been missing for a year from Turley. Nobody has been arrested or charged. The family of Cookie Parton and her son, Dewayne Selby, are at a loss for what happened to them and why.
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old girl
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man they said was trying to meet a 15-year-old girl. According to a MCSO Facebook post, Lee Redman was arrested Monday afternoon in Muskogee after trying to meet with a 15-year-old girl he was talking to on Facebook.
news9.com
Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Stabbing Employee, Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Tulsa Cathedral
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tulsa man who prosecutors say threw a Molotov cocktail at a church and cut an employee in early October. Prosecutors say Daniel Edwards tried to set fire to Holy Family Cathedral on October 5th and assaulted a church employee with a machete. They...
OHP: Overnight Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Tulsa
An overnight traffic stop in Tulsa led to a drug bust by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. According to OHP, troopers were responding to a 'shots fired' call when they saw a vehicle leaving from a nearby house. Troopers pulled the driver over and say they found meth inside the vehicle.
news9.com
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
Tulsa Police say fight over parking spot leads to shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a fight over a parking spot downtown Saturday led to a shooting and an arrest. Officers say around 11:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a road rage incident near 3rd and Elgin. The victim told them he was attempting to park when a...
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
Oklahoma Man Gets Life In Prison After Killing Bicyclist To “Impress” Gang Members
An Oklahoma man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang. Devon Blevins, 29, of Tulsa, was sentenced to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins took the life of Maurice Burgess in an effort to
news9.com
Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck Along I-44 In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday evening, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along I-44, just west of US-169 at around 9:56, p.m. According to Troopers, the victim was attempting to cross the...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Some of the 19 bodies exhumed for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery will be removed again starting Wednesday to gather more DNA. The latest exhumations of bodies, some of which were taken last year from...
news9.com
Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe
--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect in axe attack charged with murder after 22-year-old victim dies
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say the charges against 26-year-old Israel Trejo have been amended to first degree murder after the 22-year-old victim of Monday night’s axe attack died in the hospital on Thursday. Fox23 News spoke with Lt. Brandon Watkins about the investigation into Monday’s violent attack....
Oklahoma man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol insurrection
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.
