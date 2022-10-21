ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police discover 432 grams of PCP after woman pulled over for traffic stop

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a woman for a traffic stop and found 432 grams of PCP, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police noticed a car in the 5200 block of MLK Jr. Blvd when they saw a car “commit traffic violations, then park on the wrong side of the street,” police said in a social media post.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1st Anniversary Of 2 Missing People In Turley; Family Looks For Answers

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said investigators have identified a person of interest in the case of a mother and son who have now been missing for a year from Turley. Nobody has been arrested or charged. The family of Cookie Parton and her son, Dewayne Selby, are at a loss for what happened to them and why.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police

Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe

--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect in axe attack charged with murder after 22-year-old victim dies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say the charges against 26-year-old Israel Trejo have been amended to first degree murder after the 22-year-old victim of Monday night’s axe attack died in the hospital on Thursday. Fox23 News spoke with Lt. Brandon Watkins about the investigation into Monday’s violent attack....
TULSA, OK

