The Michelin-starred Caviar Russe in New York City is no stranger to luxe tasting menus, but its latest degustation will be its most lavish yet—and one of the priciest in the city. The caviar purveyor and Madison Avenue restaurant just introduced the Grand Tasting Menu, a $975-per-person experience that rivals what you’d pay at Michelin three-star Masa, which raised its prices to $1,000 earlier this year. Caviar Russe is offering an 11-course tasting menu that will allow diners to indulge in the finest caviar it offers. To start, guests are treated to a caviar tasting in the bar and lounge, accompanied by...

