Las Vegas, NV

Robb Report

Michelin-Starred Caviar Russe Just Rolled Out a New $975 Tasting Menu

The Michelin-starred Caviar Russe in New York City is no stranger to luxe tasting menus, but its latest degustation will be its most lavish yet—and one of the priciest in the city. The caviar purveyor and Madison Avenue restaurant just introduced the Grand Tasting Menu, a $975-per-person experience that rivals what you’d pay at Michelin three-star Masa, which raised its prices to $1,000 earlier this year. Caviar Russe is offering an 11-course tasting menu that will allow diners to indulge in the finest caviar it offers. To start, guests are treated to a caviar tasting in the bar and lounge, accompanied by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Got to Live Her Italian Dream

Haley Lu Richardson may have parted ways with the endless stream of Aperol Spritz, but she hasn’t given up la dolce vita quite yet.The White Lotus star filmed in Sicily for five months, each day filled with heavy pours of wine, plump plates of pasta, and rich people bickering over inane nonsense. While Richardson didn’t partake in most of those arguments—she plays Portia, the assistant of Jennifer Coolidge’s returning character Tanya—she did enjoy the wine, pasta, and Italian lifestyle.In fact, Richardson fully immersed herself in Sicilian society, shacking up at her own place instead of a hotel with the rest...
INDIANA STATE

