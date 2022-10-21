Read full article on original website
Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan
Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
Assessing discrimination in Olympia 2022-2023 plans, consultant will be sought
Olympia's Social Justice and Equity Commission, on Monday, October 24, started working on the request for proposals to examine experiences of discrimination in the city. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said the Olympia City Council has approved the commission's 2022-2023 work plan, including selecting a consultant to assist with a community assessment of equity and discrimination.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Providence hospitals switch to self-screening
Providence Swedish hospitals in the South Puget Sound area no longer have staff at their entrances to screen hospital-goers for COVID-19. In a media statement released on October 20, Providence St. Peter and Centralia will implement self-screening starting today, with the following instructions found at the hospitals’ entrances:. “By...
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
Rantz: Seattle Council plans to bribe meth addicts in latest inevitable failure
Meth overdoses are surging in Seattle and King County. It’s too bad we don’t have serious leaders willing to tackle the problem. Instead, they think bribing addicts with gift cards will have them turn their lives around. Fatal meth ODs jumped from 96 in 2016 to 318 this...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
Student Senate Winter Warmth Drive
The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
Spooktacular delights & events by nonprofits
Trick or Treat? The trick is that can you believe October is almost over?! This has been the fastest month this year. The treat, of course, is that Halloween is next Monday, so the column this week is full of fun things to do with your favorite guy and ghoul friends.
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
