ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan

Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Assessing discrimination in Olympia 2022-2023 plans, consultant will be sought

Olympia's Social Justice and Equity Commission, on Monday, October 24, started working on the request for proposals to examine experiences of discrimination in the city. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said the Olympia City Council has approved the commission's 2022-2023 work plan, including selecting a consultant to assist with a community assessment of equity and discrimination.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Providence hospitals switch to self-screening

Providence Swedish hospitals in the South Puget Sound area no longer have staff at their entrances to screen hospital-goers for COVID-19. In a media statement released on October 20, Providence St. Peter and Centralia will implement self-screening starting today, with the following instructions found at the hospitals’ entrances:. “By...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals

The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

County denies having hand in airport selection process

Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Student Senate Winter Warmth Drive

The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Spooktacular delights & events by nonprofits

Trick or Treat? The trick is that can you believe October is almost over?! This has been the fastest month this year. The treat, of course, is that Halloween is next Monday, so the column this week is full of fun things to do with your favorite guy and ghoul friends.
LACEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy