PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO