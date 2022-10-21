Read full article on original website
Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
Man pours bleach in coworker’s Pepsi can after argument in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of pouring bleach into his coworker’s drink after they got into an argument, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office arrested Jerome Ellis, 48, on Monday. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
UPDATE: Suspicious incident near Lake County bus stop was misunderstanding
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday said that a suspicious incident at a bus stop last week in unincorporated Clermont turned out to be an “innocent misunderstanding.”. A student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies that a man in a silver SUV...
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Marion County, leaves 3 dead
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – At least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday. As...
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
EPA issues nearly $1.2M to Sumter County schools for electric-powered buses
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County is one of the school districts across the U.S. receiving funding for zero- and low-emission, electric buses as part of the federal government’s EPA Clean School Bus Program initiative. Sumter District Schools applied for the program, which focuses on providing funding to...
Results 2022: Here’s what to know about Flagler County’s half-cent school tax renewal proposal
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County residents voting in the November election will be determining whether to approve the continuation of a half-cent school tax referendum which aims to help fund school improvement projects within the district. The half-cent sales tax measure, which was first approved in 2002 and...
Marion County voters to decide on continuing one-mill tax for school operating expenses
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County voters will decide on Nov. 8 if a one-mill school tax will be continued to fund school expenses such as school safety, reading, physical education, art, music, library and vocational programs. This is the third time that residents will vote on the property...
