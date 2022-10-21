ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan

Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Assessing discrimination in Olympia 2022-2023 plans, consultant will be sought

Olympia's Social Justice and Equity Commission, on Monday, October 24, started working on the request for proposals to examine experiences of discrimination in the city. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said the Olympia City Council has approved the commission's 2022-2023 work plan, including selecting a consultant to assist with a community assessment of equity and discrimination.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Providence hospitals switch to self-screening

Providence Swedish hospitals in the South Puget Sound area no longer have staff at their entrances to screen hospital-goers for COVID-19. In a media statement released on October 20, Providence St. Peter and Centralia will implement self-screening starting today, with the following instructions found at the hospitals’ entrances:. “By...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals

The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

County denies having hand in airport selection process

Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
KING 5

'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA

