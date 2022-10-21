Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan
Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
thejoltnews.com
Assessing discrimination in Olympia 2022-2023 plans, consultant will be sought
Olympia's Social Justice and Equity Commission, on Monday, October 24, started working on the request for proposals to examine experiences of discrimination in the city. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said the Olympia City Council has approved the commission's 2022-2023 work plan, including selecting a consultant to assist with a community assessment of equity and discrimination.
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
thejoltnews.com
Providence hospitals switch to self-screening
Providence Swedish hospitals in the South Puget Sound area no longer have staff at their entrances to screen hospital-goers for COVID-19. In a media statement released on October 20, Providence St. Peter and Centralia will implement self-screening starting today, with the following instructions found at the hospitals’ entrances:. “By...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
thejoltnews.com
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council plans to bribe meth addicts in latest inevitable failure
Meth overdoses are surging in Seattle and King County. It’s too bad we don’t have serious leaders willing to tackle the problem. Instead, they think bribing addicts with gift cards will have them turn their lives around. Fatal meth ODs jumped from 96 in 2016 to 318 this...
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
