thejoltnews.com
Assessing discrimination in Olympia 2022-2023 plans, consultant will be sought
Olympia's Social Justice and Equity Commission, on Monday, October 24, started working on the request for proposals to examine experiences of discrimination in the city. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said the Olympia City Council has approved the commission's 2022-2023 work plan, including selecting a consultant to assist with a community assessment of equity and discrimination.
thejoltnews.com
Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan
Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Sunday, October 23, 2022
On 10/23/22 at 6:26 a.m. in the 100 block of College St SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Daniel Alexander Garcia, 32, on suspicion of 1) second-degree assault, 2) unlawful imprisonment, 3) first-degree rape and 4) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. On 10/23/22 at 3:52 p.m. in the 5800 block...
thejoltnews.com
Providence hospitals switch to self-screening
Providence Swedish hospitals in the South Puget Sound area no longer have staff at their entrances to screen hospital-goers for COVID-19. In a media statement released on October 20, Providence St. Peter and Centralia will implement self-screening starting today, with the following instructions found at the hospitals’ entrances:. “By...
thejoltnews.com
Spooktacular delights & events by nonprofits
Trick or Treat? The trick is that can you believe October is almost over?! This has been the fastest month this year. The treat, of course, is that Halloween is next Monday, so the column this week is full of fun things to do with your favorite guy and ghoul friends.
thejoltnews.com
Student Senate Winter Warmth Drive
The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Hawks peck at Rams, 26-7
This time, it's the Ridge's turn. River Ridge High School had its homecoming game against North Thurston High School last Friday, October 21. Despite the rain drenching the South Sound Stadium, the Hawks soared, securing a commanding lead against the soaked Rams who have been struggling in their last two games against Gig Harbor and Timberline.
thejoltnews.com
Elderly woman has gone missing, contact if you know whereabouts
Tumwater police are keeping an eye out for a 68-year-old woman they believe is missing. Roberta A. Hartnell was last seen near Buttercup Street on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., when she left on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, but did not return to the adult family home that she lives in, police said Monday.
