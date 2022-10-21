Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)
A single vehicle crash occurred on Route 16 at Burnham Drive. It blocked a lane and slowed down traffic. The officials say there were four occupants. The right front passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The remaining passengers were unharmed. The driver confirmed that he was...
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Grays Harbor County (Grays Harbor County, WA)
The Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at around 10:40 a.m. The officials stated 58-year-old woman Jamie M Walsh, wife of District state Rep was driving Chrysler 300 southbound on Highway 101 at 78 miles. According to the Washington State Patrol, she crossed the centerline and struck a...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton
A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue. According to police, a...
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
thejoltnews.com
Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan
Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
Comments / 0