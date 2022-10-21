ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

Laurel Man Convicted in Capitol Riot Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a southern Delaware man to two years in prison on charges for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Hunter Seefried, 24, and his father, Kevin...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Va. Governor Calls Latest Student Test Scores 'Catastrophic'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.”. “I hope we’re all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at...
VIRGINIA STATE

