Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Coach Deion Sanders Delivers 'My Special Aflac Ducks' to Children's of Mississippi
Aflac and Coach Deion Sanders delivered My Special Aflac Ducks to children receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders.
Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time
Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.
Bol Bol Continues to Impress With His Unique Set of Skills
NEW YORK - One of the bright spots for the Orlando Magic through four games has been the play of Bol Bol, who posted career highs of 19 points and four blocks against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Still just 22 years old (he’ll...
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
Pool Report on the Ejections during the Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by K.C. Johnson (NBC Sports Chicago) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Celtics at Bulls Game. QUESTION: What did Joe Mazzulla do to warrant two technicals and his ejection?. DAVIS: After previously being warned at 4:53 in the [third] quarter, he comes...
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Shoot Up The Rankings Going Into Week 2
With the 2022-23 NBA regular season officially underway, the Portland Trail Blazers wasted no time starting off hot with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. And with a win Monday versus Denver, the Blazers are now 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 1999, a season where Portland reached the NBA Western Conference Finals before losing to the Lakers in seven games.
Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022
New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
Trail Blazers Look To Stay Hot As They Welcome In The Heat
• Portland and Miami will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 26 and the second taking place in Miami on Nov. 7. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Heat, 0-2. • In 18...
Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) on Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earned his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the matchup.
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, 76ers 120
Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Pacers ran into a talented and hungry team. Philadelphia has championship aspirations, but the Sixers got off to a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first three contests.
