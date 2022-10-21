Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Michigan Daily
CSG discusses housing issues, election changes, water refill stations
The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government (CSG) met Tuesday night in a hybrid format to discuss fair and just housing, creating a deputy parliamentarian position, changing the procedure of vacant assembly positions and the filtered water advocacy act. Rackham student Claire Arneson spoke about housing concerns in Ann...
Michigan Daily
Students value communication, trust as they meet President Ono after first week in office
From Ingalls Mall to beneath the shadow of Lurie Bell Tower on North Campus, University President Santa Ono traveled throughout campus Friday to meet community members and celebrate his first official week in office. After a formal interview with Ono Tuesday, The Michigan Daily shadowed the new president throughout his day, documenting some of his first interactions with students and their impressions.
Michigan Daily
UMich computer science program restricts admission starting in fall 2023 as demand rises
All students who wish to major in computer science at the University of Michigan must now submit a major-specific application, according to a new policy from the University of Michigan’s Computer Science and Engineering Department. Prior to the policy, which will go into effect during the fall 2023 admissions...
Michigan Daily
‘There’s a heart to this work that lies within each of us’: Community gathers at the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit
The Student Sustainability Coalition (SSC) held the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit at the Michigan League Saturday afternoon. The SSC, a student organization dedicated to promoting a sustainable campus culture and elevating campus-wide student sustainability efforts, celebrated the student sustainability movement on campus and brought students together to learn, grow and explore many aspects of sustainability. The event included a session on intention, purpose and goal-setting, two breakout sessions and a summit sustainability panel.
Michigan Daily
New Alumni Association President Corie Pauling ‘comes home’
The Michigan Daily sat down with Corie Pauling, the new president and CEO of the Alumni Association (AAUM) and 1993 alum of the University of Michigan, to discuss her priorities for the role. Pauling began her tenure on Wednesday, after being unanimously approved by the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors last month. Pauling currently serves as senior vice president of the alumni association as well as chief inclusion and diversity officer at TIAA, a financial services institution focused on higher education and public service employees.
Michigan Daily
Genesee County Jail hosts forum for six candidates running in November judicial races ￼
On Monday afternoon, the Genesee County Jail hosted a hybrid forum in Flint, Mich. for six candidates campaigning for the Michigan Supreme Court, Appeals Court and the 7th Circuit Court of Genesee County. The event was hosted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, Genesee County Ambassadors, Nation Outside and Voting Access for All Coalition (VAAC).
Michigan Daily
Daily investigation finds allegations petition circulators misrepresented Republican-backed petition initiatives
In spring 2022, Ann Arbor resident Susie Lorand was approached by a petition circulator at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The circulator asked her to support a ballot initiative they allegedly claimed would reduce barriers to voting. “The circulator said something to the effect of, (the petition) was going to...
Michigan Daily
‘Nothing as dramatic as the pawpaw’: Ann Arbor pawpaw farmer Marc Boone retraces memories through orchard
St. Thomas Lutheran Church sits at the corner of West Ellsworth and Haab Roads outside Ann Arbor, the bright white steeple standing in stark contrast to the freshly crimson and amber leaves. The church has been there since the 1870s when services were exclusively offered in German, according to a sign out front. Though that has since changed, the area around the church looks like a Midwestern wonderland that time forgot.
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Michigan Daily
Best Michigan Apparel: The M Den
It’s an unmistakable landmark on one of Ann Arbor’s busiest streets. With windows decked out in maize and blue, anyone walking past The M Den on State Street knows right away that this is a college town. Opened in 1976, The M Den began as a sporting goods...
Michigan Daily
Best Apartment: Landmark
Located at the corner of South University Avenue and South Forest Avenue, Landmark Apartments gives students a comfortable living experience right at the heart of the action on Central Campus. Though expensive — even by Ann Arbor standards — residents will discover the value in all the building has to offer.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
Michigan Daily
Best Nightlife: Rick’s American Cafe
“Electric,” “buzzin,” “yummy,” “double-well-drinks,” “slutty,” “playful,” “Thursday,” “a-little-sticky,”. “beautifully messy,” “impossible,” “essential”: We asked Michigan Daily staffers to describe Rick’s American Cafe in one word, and this is just a small sample of what they came up with.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to unranked Indiana, 3-1
At the end of the second set, audible tension rumbled through the arena as the score was tight at 22-24 and the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team led the match, 1-0. But then, a Wolverine service error forced an end to the set, giving Indiana the 25-22 win. Following the...
Michigan Daily
Serena Nyambio flashes potential with position change in loss to Indiana
In a match where a team expects to win, it can be hard to find positives in a deflating loss. But freshman right-side hitter Serena Nyambio bucked that trend, providing a burst of enthusiasm and strong play despite the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team’s loss to Indiana on Friday at Cliff Keen Arena.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor Eats brings local food to students and novelty to an oversaturated influencer scene
The Instagram account Ann Arbor Eats pulled me from my complex distrust for food accounts into a new city’s food scene. As I continue to eat through Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Eats guides me every step and bite of the way. As shown by my long-defunct, pun-ridden Instagram, I...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s attacking success doesn’t translate in loss to Wisconsin
The No. 25 Michigan volleyball team wasn’t expected to win a set coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. But, the Wolverines’ performance in the first set — due to Michigan’s aggressive attacking — started to reshape that narrative. After securing the...
Michigan Daily
Best Coffee: RoosRoast
The perfect atmosphere for a cafe consists of light chatter, groovy music and the smell of coffee everywhere, said John Roos, founder and director of experience at RoosRoast Coffee. In fact, Roos loves the vibe of a “good coffee shop” so much that when he and executive director Kath Roos...
Michigan Daily
Best Pizza: Joe’s Pizza
Joe’s Pizza in Ann Arbor is one of two locations for the store outside of New York City, offering locals a taste of real New-York-style pizza. Huge lines pile outside of Joe’s every weekend, but to owner and manager Peter Levin, the crowds at Joe’s are part of the lively experience.
Michigan Daily
Michigan drops third straight match in loss to Wisconsin
Entering a rematch with No. 5 Wisconsin Sunday, the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team had upset on its mind. When the Wolverines held a three point lead late in the third set, that revenge seemed within reach, and so did a long-awaited top-25 win. But Michigan fell back down to...
