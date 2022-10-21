COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO