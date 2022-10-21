Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Missouri survives Vanderbilt for 17-14 Homecoming win
COLUMBIA- In the midst of a three game losing streak, Missouri Football's annual Homecoming Game came at the right time for Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Missouri (3-4) defeated Vanderbilt (3-4) 17-14 on a late defensive stand by Darius Robinson and Realus Jones Jr. on a 4th-and-1 with 1:18 remaining at Missouri's 44-yard line.
KOMU
Rock Bridge's seven-game win streak snapped by Francis Howell
Rock Bridge rattled off seven consecutive victories to put itself in position to claim the top seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs. A road win against Francis Howell on Friday night would’ve all but assured the Bruins the No. 1 seed. The Vikings, however, had other ideas.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias wins its fourth straight game after capturing a 59-13 win over Vianney
Six different players scored a touchdown for the Helias Crusaders in their dominating 46-point win over the Vianney Golden Griffins. Helias has now won four straight games. Running backs Mason French and Alex Marberry each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half. Week 9 of Friday Night Football is...
KOMU
Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win
Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run. Starks finished the game with...
KOMU
Blair Oaks wraps up undefeated regular season with win over Southern Boone
Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday in Ashland to secure an undefeated regular season, and a seventh Tri-County Championship in the past eight seasons. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair and the Falcons offense dominated the night, scoring nine touchdowns on 18 first downs with 571 total offensive yards.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 24
After Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer. A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The...
KOMU
California takes down Hallsville behind QB Kilmer
California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5. The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit....
KOMU
Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returns Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year will take place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event will be the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
KOMU
Cases of RSV unseasonably rise in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
KOMU
Cole County EMS headquarters renderings
Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
KOMU
Prescription drug take back events scheduled throughout Boone County this weekend
BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Office will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back events this Saturday and Sunday. This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency. By participating in this event, the community can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications appropriately.
KOMU
Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire...
KOMU
WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage
Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
KOMU
Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters
JEFFERSON CITY — The architectural firm designing the new EMS headquarters for Cole County released preliminary designs of the building on Monday. The new building will be located at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City. The renderings, designed by Architects Alliance, consist of approximately...
KOMU
Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
KOMU
Crews start controlled burn in Wooldridge to prevent further spread
COOPER COUNTY - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews have started a controlled burn in Wooldridge to help prevent further fire spread. Boone County Joint Communications warned the controlled burn is producing smoke in west Boone County. It's the same area where over 3,000 acres were burned and approximately 23...
KOMU
'It was our first home': Wooldridge families lose homes in fast moving fire
WOOLDRIDGE - Over 50 agencies responded to a fire in the small village of Wooldridge in Cooper County over the weekend. On Sunday, families in the area returned to see what was left of their homes and property. William Knox returned to his Wooldridge home early Sunday afternoon after evacuating...
Comments / 0