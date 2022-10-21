ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Missouri survives Vanderbilt for 17-14 Homecoming win

COLUMBIA- In the midst of a three game losing streak, Missouri Football's annual Homecoming Game came at the right time for Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Missouri (3-4) defeated Vanderbilt (3-4) 17-14 on a late defensive stand by Darius Robinson and Realus Jones Jr. on a 4th-and-1 with 1:18 remaining at Missouri's 44-yard line.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge's seven-game win streak snapped by Francis Howell

Rock Bridge rattled off seven consecutive victories to put itself in position to claim the top seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs. A road win against Francis Howell on Friday night would’ve all but assured the Bruins the No. 1 seed. The Vikings, however, had other ideas.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win

Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run. Starks finished the game with...
BOWLING GREEN, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks wraps up undefeated regular season with win over Southern Boone

Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday in Ashland to secure an undefeated regular season, and a seventh Tri-County Championship in the past eight seasons. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair and the Falcons offense dominated the night, scoring nine touchdowns on 18 first downs with 571 total offensive yards.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 24

After Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer. A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

California takes down Hallsville behind QB Kilmer

California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5. The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit....
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returns Monday

COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year will take place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event will be the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
KOMU

Cases of RSV unseasonably rise in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Cole County EMS headquarters renderings

Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost

A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage

Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Crews start controlled burn in Wooldridge to prevent further spread

COOPER COUNTY - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews have started a controlled burn in Wooldridge to help prevent further fire spread. Boone County Joint Communications warned the controlled burn is producing smoke in west Boone County. It's the same area where over 3,000 acres were burned and approximately 23...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy