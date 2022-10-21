ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County

 4 days ago

An investigation is underway in north Harris County after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a wooded area.

On Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators were at 18700 Imperial Valley after the teen's body was found with evidence of trauma.

According to sources, the 16-year-old had been reported missing since Sunday, Oct. 16.

Additional details were not immediately available, but Gonzalez said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

