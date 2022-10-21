Player grades: Bucks come away with road win over James Harden, Sixers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers returned home to open that portion of the schedule on Thursday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks looking to get back on track. After opening the season with a loss, they had their sights set on getting in the win column.

The Bucks were missing Khris Middleton in this one, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than a match for any team in the league. The Sixers put on a very spirited comeback effort after trailing by double digits in the fourth, but the Bucks came out on top 90-88 as Philadelphia fell to 0-2 on the season. Milwaukee shooter Wesley Matthews made a big triple for the Bucks to give them the lead late.

James Harden was sensational and led Philadelphia with 31 points with 16 coming in the fourth quarter, eight rebounds, and nine assists, Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 15 points. Tobias Harris had nine and 10 boards and De’Anthony Melton had nine off the bench.

Here are the player grades following the tough loss:

James Harden: A+

This game showed the balance that Harden has to play with. After being a ruthless scorer in Boston, he was looking for his teammates more in this one. He was deferring to Embiid, which he should have, and he went into straight playmaker mode. He could’ve had more assists if his shooters just knocked down more of the open looks he generated for them. Once Embiid started getting gassed in the second half, The Beard began reverting back to Tuesday’s version of himself. The shots he was making in the fourth quarter to keep the Sixers in it were impressive.

Tyrese Maxey: B+

There are a few times where the Sixers might have to look into just letting Maxey cook. The young man is just so good at getting to the basket and scoring 1-on-1 and he had a few forceful buckets early. There were a few instances where he used his speed in the open court for easy buckets and that is something Philadelphia has been preaching on offense. Getting out in transition and just letting Maxey get out in transition.

Tobias Harris: B

Harris scored early when the Sixers identified a mismatch he had with Grayson Allen, but it seemed that the Sixers did not really look his way too often. In classic Harris fashion, he did a good job of contributing in other ways. He was attacking the glass and he was very good on the defensive end as well.

PJ Tucker: B

There were a few moments where Tucker was matched up with Antetokounmpo and it went about as well as one would imagine considering Tucker is undersized, but he made life tough on him. He was into his chest and provided some toughness for Philadelphia, made some big defensive plays, and he also knocked down his corner triples.

Joel Embiid: D

The big fella looked better in the early going in terms of his decision making. It seemed to be quicker and he played with force rather than trying to finesse his way for points. After the good start, Brook Lopez made some adjustments and he pushed Embiid off the block. That then made it tougher for the big fella to get into position and be able to score at the basket. He looked a little gassed after halftime as he did not have the same energy he played with to begin the game. Going 0-for-7 after halftime for a guy of his caliber is unacceptable.

De'Anthony Melton: A

With the Sixers down by six to enter the second quarter, Melton was able to score five straight points on a catch-and-shoot triple and then a nifty move to the basket. He was hugely important in the second quarter making plays on both ends of the floor in order to get Philadelphia back in the game.

Danuel House Jr.: B-

At some point, House Jr. is gonna have to start knocking down his open triples. It’s still very early, obviously, but he was brought here for his shooting and he hasn’t been able to cash in on any of them in these first two games. He did redeem himself with better play in the second half as the Sixers worked their way back into it.

Paul Reed: D

The Sixers turned to Reed for the backup 5 minutes in this one and his initial run wasn’t great. He struggled on the defensive end and he seemed to be out of position on offense when Harden threw him a pass underneath. He didn’t get any burn in the second half.