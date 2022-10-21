ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody

By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com

Some Boxers with Good Records Who Were Overrated!

By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com

Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th

By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com

Will Caleb Plant fight David Benavidez next to earn Canelo Alvarez rematch?

By Craig Page: Caleb Plant needs to decide whether he’s ready to earn a rematch with Canelo Alvarez by taking on arguably the most dangerous fighter in the super middleweight division in David Benavidez. Although Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) took care of business by knocking out Anthony Dirrell in...
BoxingNews24.com

BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers

By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia: “Boxing is boring, nobody wants to fight anybody”

By Craig Page: Ryan Garcia took to social media to complain about how “boxing is boring” due to the biggest fights not getting made. Rather than seeing the best fights, fans will need to settle for mismatches involving Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan, as well as Tyson Fury defending against Derek Chisora.
BoxingNews24.com

Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?

By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya picks Gilberto Ramirez to stop Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is showing enough improvement in his speed & mobility to where he’ll knock out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. De La Hoya says he wants to make a Gilberto vs. Canelo Alvarez...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn suggests “contamination” of Conor Benn’s drug test possible

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes there could be contamination during the testing of Conor Benn that resulted in his positive test for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn has already relinquished his boxing license in the UK while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy