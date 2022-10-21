Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday, Oct.29th live on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: Vasily Lomachenko will be fighting this Saturday, October 29th, against unbeaten lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz in the main event on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event start time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. If Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is successful against the 26-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum believes Spence vs. Crawford could have been made if Terence had a promoter
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford’s ex-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes that the Nebraska native’s lack of a promoter is why negotiations for his fight with Errol Spence Jr fell apart. Arum says that if he were still Crawford’s promoter, he would have sat down with Spence’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Some Boxers with Good Records Who Were Overrated!
By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Caleb Plant fight David Benavidez next to earn Canelo Alvarez rematch?
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant needs to decide whether he’s ready to earn a rematch with Canelo Alvarez by taking on arguably the most dangerous fighter in the super middleweight division in David Benavidez. Although Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) took care of business by knocking out Anthony Dirrell in...
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi asks will Devin Haney fight Lomachenko if he beats Ortiz on Saturday?
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi wants to see if undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend against Vasyl Lomachenko next if he successfully beats Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in their fight on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Malignaggi has already predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers
By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia: “Boxing is boring, nobody wants to fight anybody”
By Craig Page: Ryan Garcia took to social media to complain about how “boxing is boring” due to the biggest fights not getting made. Rather than seeing the best fights, fans will need to settle for mismatches involving Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan, as well as Tyson Fury defending against Derek Chisora.
BoxingNews24.com
Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?
By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya picks Gilberto Ramirez to stop Dmitry Bivol
By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is showing enough improvement in his speed & mobility to where he’ll knock out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. De La Hoya says he wants to make a Gilberto vs. Canelo Alvarez...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn suggests “contamination” of Conor Benn’s drug test possible
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes there could be contamination during the testing of Conor Benn that resulted in his positive test for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn has already relinquished his boxing license in the UK while the...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez battles Jose Pedraza on December 10th in New York
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) fights Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the main event on December 10th in a clash at 140 on ESPN and ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo, 25, is taking a risky fight in taking...
Comments / 0