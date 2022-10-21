By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.

