Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Youthful Lo-Ma girls XC chasing 1A title
(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday. Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years. "We're all...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Ankeny 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
kmaland.com
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
kmaland.com
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
kmaland.com
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
kmaland.com
Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley
(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central alum Havermann honored with ICCAC weekly award
(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout and Iowa Western middle blocker Madisyn Havermann has been honored as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week. Havermann had 30 blocks, 28 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Reivers during a 5-0 week. Check out much more...
kmaland.com
South Holt riding solid stretch heading into playoff rematch with Mound City
(Oregon) -- South Holt football has put together a solid stretch of winning as they prepare for the postseason this upcoming Friday night. The Knights (5-4) won four of their last five games, and they were just three points away from carrying a five-game win streak with them into district play.
kmaland.com
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
kmaland.com
Mound City showing progress, emphasizing fast start in playoff opener
(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season. "Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team." The Panthers are coming...
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com
Iowa State's Hatch, Stonestreet pick up Big 12 awards
(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Annie Hatch and Brooke Stonestreet were both honored with Big 12 Conference Player of the Week awards on Tuesday. Stonestreet was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Hatch was tabbed as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. View the...
kmaland.com
Falls City's Jones to continue softball career at Northern State
(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State. Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday. “A couple years ago, I started...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
kmaland.com
ISU's Joens, Iowa's Clark named Preseason AP All-Americans
(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark have both been named Associated Press Preseason All-Americans. Clark was a unanimous selection while Joens had 24 votes to the team (out of 30). Clark averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game last season while Joens averaged 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
kmaland.com
Iowa No. 6, ISU No. 9 in women's preseason coaches poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa is No. 6 and Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in the preseason NCAA women’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Creighton and Nebraska come in at 21 and 22, respectively, while Kansas is receiving votes. View the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the...
kmaland.com
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0