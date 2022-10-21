ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler

BUTLER, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
BUTLER, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

