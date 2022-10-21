Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) scored near the end of the first half and early in the second secure a 2-1 win over visiting Michigan State (6-7-2, 3-3-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the home regular-season schedule with a 7-0-2 record.
Michigan, Ball State on Tap for Final Regular Season Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final weekend of the field hockey regular season sets up with two games for the 18th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It starts with the Big Ten regular season finale on Friday at Michigan (6 p.m.) and continues with a Senior Day contest against Ball State on Sunday (1 p.m.).
Ohio State Hosts Mid-Week Rivalry Match Against Michigan
RV Michigan (Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | ESPNU. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (13-5, 9-1 B1G) hosts RV Michigan (13-7, 4-6 B1G) on Wednesday evening. The 7 p.m. match will be broadcast on ESPNU. Treat-or-treat will take...
Title IX: Regina Oliver, a Force for the Buckeyes and on the World Stage
Regina Oliver (Thomas), a standout for the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team from 2002-05, is one of the most outstanding players in program history. She was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 in her first year of eligibility. Oliver, who helped lead the Buckeyes...
Big Ten Championships Set for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, the Ohio State women’s and men’s cross country teams will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the 2022 Big Ten Championships hosted by Michigan. Admission is free to Friday’s meet. The women will run a 6K, set to start at 10:45...
Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ sweep of Minnesota Duluth in the national championship rematch last weekend, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenn Gardiner and Amanda Thiele have earned conference player of the week awards. Gardiner was named Forward of the Week and Thiele earned Goaltender of the Week, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Monday.
Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-of-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.
Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season (previously Oct. 3) after the Buckeyes improved to 13-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play with wins against Illinois and Iowa last week.
Ohio State Ties For Seventh At Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Buckeyes played their final round of the fall season on Monday, wrapping up the Jim West Challenge. The team finished tied for seventh place with a 54-hole score of 869 (+5). Caley McGinty fired her best score of the tournament, a 70 (-2), in...
Lathan Ransom is a Thorpe Award Semifinalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State third-year safety Lathan Ransom is a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Ransom is one of 12 players nationwide...
