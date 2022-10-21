COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-of-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO