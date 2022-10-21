When cinema goes too far: Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer television series sparks controversy regarding ethical implications

James Corden took some time at the start of Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” to acknowledge a recent controversy involving his now-reversed ban from New York restaurant Balthazar, offering an apology for “the rude comment” he directed toward to the business’s waitstaff. Corden said he made the comment “in the heat of the moment” after his table was accidentally served a dish his wife would’ve had an allergic reaction to. “I didn’t shout or scream. I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO