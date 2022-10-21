ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

What role do poll watchers play in Idaho elections?

BOISE, Idaho — In two weeks, Idahoans will hit the polls to vote in the November general election. Voters are not the only ones gearing up for the polls, as some candidates are working to recruit poll watchers. “Traditionally, a poll watcher in Idaho has been nonexistent until a...
BOISE, ID
KREM

Where's my ballot? Here's how to track it as votes are counted

Washington voters have until Nov. 8 to mail in or drop off their ballot. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here. During the primary election, nearly one-third of voters have serious doubts about the election process, stating they have little or no trust in the state’s vote by mail system, according to a WA poll. Though more than 40% of the responders have high trust in the system, it never hurts to learn more about the process.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy