WCTV
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s long-anticipated Amazon fulfillment site is taking shape, bringing with it about 1,000 jobs. But some who live nearby worry it will also bring increased traffic. Leon County staff say the center is expected to open in the spring of next year. Located on Mahan...
Franklin County Officials search for Staci Peterson is now a recovery effort
Officials say Staci Peterson drove out to St. Georgia Island on Thursday to spread her late dog’s ashes.
WCTV
Early voting begins in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast. Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast. There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said...
WCTV
Officials promise ‘transformational’ public housing at Orange Avenue development groundbreaking
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Picking up a golden shovel and tossing some dirt, a lengthy list of Tallahassee leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a major undertaking along Orange Avenue. The redevelopment of a fifty-year-old public housing complex was five years in the making. The Tallahassee Housing Authority, along with developer...
Dozens of Ga. ballots potentially lost after USPS car goes up in flames
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of ballots could have been lost on Tuesday when a USPS car went up in flames, election officials said. In a news conference, Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling said that a USPS car carrying was “burned to a crisp” while delivering mail in Baker County.
WCTV
Doctors discuss Flu’s impact on minority communities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CDC recently released new numbers on the flu virus and how people of color are disproportionately affected. Florida A&M University Student Health Service director, Dr. Tanya Tatum, says they are targeting the southside community with the goal of having more people protected from the flu this season.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
WCTV
Students weigh in on guns in schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
WALB 10
1 dead after car crash in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports. A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County...
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
Murder trial begins in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury was selected Monday afternoon for a man accused of killing his wife. Daniel Belc allegedly shot his wife in March of 2018. He then allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car and drove around until a family member convinced Belc to turn himself in to […]
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
WCTV
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re seven games into Florida A&M’s football season. The Rattlers have rattled off five straight wins. This, after a tumultuous start to the season. A start, as many most certainly remember, that included eligibility and certification concerns of 26 football players. Compliance issues that...
WCTV
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
WCTV
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve. The driver failed to...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
