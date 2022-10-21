ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

WCTV

Early voting begins in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast. Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast. There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Doctors discuss Flu’s impact on minority communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CDC recently released new numbers on the flu virus and how people of color are disproportionately affected. Florida A&M University Student Health Service director, Dr. Tanya Tatum, says they are targeting the southside community with the goal of having more people protected from the flu this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Students weigh in on guns in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

1 dead after car crash in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports. A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Murder trial begins in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury was selected Monday afternoon for a man accused of killing his wife. Daniel Belc allegedly shot his wife in March of 2018. He then allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car and drove around until a family member convinced Belc to turn himself in to […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve. The driver failed to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

