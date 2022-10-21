Council OKs new firefighter hires

The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a grant worth more than $1 million that will allow the fire department to hire three additional firefighters.

In November 2021, the Yuba City Fire Department submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure funding through the 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The purpose of the application was to allow the department to hire “three limited-term Firefighter II positions” with the expectation that the council would eventually make the hires permanent once grant funding ran out.