Colusa, CA

Colusa named as finalist for $90K music series grant

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
 5 days ago

The city of Colusa was named as one of 20 finalists in the running for the Levitt AMP grant, which would potentially fund live music at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.

The proposal, submitted through a partnership between the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Arts Council, now makes the city of Colusa eligible to receive a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.

