$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
Downtown Panama City is getting spooky
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight, a possible tornado left properties damaged in the Bonifay area. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area accessing the damage. He found what looks like obvious weather damage and one tree that has fallen on a parked car. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
Panama City Commissioners approve motion for a forensic audit after a former employee is accused of embezzlement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners brought Michael Johnson’s alleged actions to the forefront at their meeting Tuesday morning. “The goal of us doing it now proactively is to ensure there’s been no compromising of the government funds any further than what’s known,” said Josh Street, City Commissioner for Ward IV.
Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a little help stretching their dollar. Students and staff call the pantry the Commodore’s Cupboard. The program provides food, toiletries and supplies to scholars who are...
Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam showed off some fun fall skirts with styles from Boutique by the Bay. Boutique by the Bay is located in Port St. Joe and has tons of different styles, sizes, and jewelry combinations for viewers to check out.
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will move through the panhandle tonight and quickly exit by the time you wake up Wednesday morning. Rainfall will be most likely between 10p-2a over NWFL with 1/4″ most likely. Once the front moves through winds will turn north tonight allowing less humid air to move into our area. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NW at 10 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. The forecast remains dry through the end of the work week, but another cold front will bring rain by late Saturday into Sunday. The rain should exit by Halloween.
Bay District School board makes decision not to rezone schools right now
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley high school will not be rezoned for now. Bay district school board members went back and forth on the subject in their meeting Tuesday. As more people move to our area. local schools are filling up fast and that has led to talks about rezoning.
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
Dan Belc trial begins in Calhoun County
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testimony began at the Calhoun County Courthouse Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018. Dan Belc is being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated assault. It was a long day in court. Jurors heard opening arguments...
High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets Released
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by our skies today. We’ll see them hang around our skies throughout the day, but no rain is expected from them. It’ll be mainly to mostly sunny for our Monday.
