WJHG-TV

Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Downtown Panama City is getting spooky

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight, a possible tornado left properties damaged in the Bonifay area. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area accessing the damage. He found what looks like obvious weather damage and one tree that has fallen on a parked car. No injuries have been reported at this time.
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Commissioners approve motion for a forensic audit after a former employee is accused of embezzlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners brought Michael Johnson’s alleged actions to the forefront at their meeting Tuesday morning. “The goal of us doing it now proactively is to ensure there’s been no compromising of the government funds any further than what’s known,” said Josh Street, City Commissioner for Ward IV.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a little help stretching their dollar. Students and staff call the pantry the Commodore’s Cupboard. The program provides food, toiletries and supplies to scholars who are...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam showed off some fun fall skirts with styles from Boutique by the Bay. Boutique by the Bay is located in Port St. Joe and has tons of different styles, sizes, and jewelry combinations for viewers to check out.
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will move through the panhandle tonight and quickly exit by the time you wake up Wednesday morning. Rainfall will be most likely between 10p-2a over NWFL with 1/4″ most likely. Once the front moves through winds will turn north tonight allowing less humid air to move into our area. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NW at 10 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. The forecast remains dry through the end of the work week, but another cold front will bring rain by late Saturday into Sunday. The rain should exit by Halloween.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dan Belc trial begins in Calhoun County

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testimony began at the Calhoun County Courthouse Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018. Dan Belc is being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated assault. It was a long day in court. Jurors heard opening arguments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by our skies today. We’ll see them hang around our skies throughout the day, but no rain is expected from them. It’ll be mainly to mostly sunny for our Monday.
