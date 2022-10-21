ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why your trash pickup schedule will change

Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations

"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education

SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed at H-E-B self checkout; suspect gets away

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed Sunday as he was purchasing his groceries at the self-checkout kiosk by an unknown man at a Southwest HEB. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive at around 1:41 p.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon police arrival,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Send troops to a UTSA game for just $10 bucks

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA has a bye this week, but the push to pack the Alamodome on Military Appreciation Day begins now. Excitement continues to build after fantastic finishes like what we saw at the Dome on Saturday. The Roadrunners, 6-2 overall, won their fifth straight game last Saturday in thrilling fashion, defeating North Texas 31-27 in the final seconds to take over sole possession of first place in Conference UTSA at 4-0 and become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season.
