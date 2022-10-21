Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
New poll watcher guidelines roll out in Texas, but some worry about intimidation efforts
Early voting is underway across Bexar County, renewing concerns for some about voter intimidation. But experts we spoke to say the line between poll watching and voter intimidation isn't always clear. In Texas, a poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of...
foxsanantonio.com
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
foxsanantonio.com
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
foxsanantonio.com
Why your trash pickup schedule will change
Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
foxsanantonio.com
Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely
SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
foxsanantonio.com
FBI looks for victims of global cyber-crime operation that stole private information
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio played host to a joint news conference by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office is looking for victims of a global cyber-crime operation that stole private information from millions of people. U.S. Attorney Ashely Hoff unsealing the indictment of Mark Sokolovsky, a Ukrainian man...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Humane Society celebrates 70 years of connecting pets with fur-ever families
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is celebrating 70 years of service, connecting pets in need with their forever families. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and on Tuesday they celebrated with this special “Connecting Friends for Life" event. For the past seven decades, the Humane Society...
foxsanantonio.com
Early voting begins Monday as the race for governor, Bexar County Judge heats up
SAN ANTONIO - Early voting starts on Monday for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. This year, there will be 51 polling locations open daily in Bexar County throughout the early voting period. And there will be several big races on the ticket, including the race for governor against current governor...
foxsanantonio.com
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for campaign as early voting for November begins
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott was in town Monday making a Get Out the Vote stop at Chris Madrid's. Abbott took an optimistic tone in his remarks, touting economic wins under his conservative leadership. Abbott's family was present, and the governor did not miss the chance to point...
foxsanantonio.com
Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations
"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
foxsanantonio.com
Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education
SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
foxsanantonio.com
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
foxsanantonio.com
Edgewood ISD police educate on the dangers of fentanyl, have upcoming town hall on it
SAN ANTONIO — It's the pill that can kill, fentanyl. The DEA even recently warning rainbow-colored versions could be mistaken as candy. Edgewood ISD police department is working to be proactive to keep your kids safe from the dangers of the drug. The wheels are spinning and it's another...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
foxsanantonio.com
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event
SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed at H-E-B self checkout; suspect gets away
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed Sunday as he was purchasing his groceries at the self-checkout kiosk by an unknown man at a Southwest HEB. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive at around 1:41 p.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon police arrival,...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
foxsanantonio.com
Send troops to a UTSA game for just $10 bucks
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA has a bye this week, but the push to pack the Alamodome on Military Appreciation Day begins now. Excitement continues to build after fantastic finishes like what we saw at the Dome on Saturday. The Roadrunners, 6-2 overall, won their fifth straight game last Saturday in thrilling fashion, defeating North Texas 31-27 in the final seconds to take over sole possession of first place in Conference UTSA at 4-0 and become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season.
Comments / 0