Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain is in the forecast it might not be all of what we need but we are not going to complain about any moisture at this point in time. A line of showers and storms should work through the area tomorrow evening and night. This will bring with it a small chance of severe wind gusts but overall the severe threat looks low. Rain totals will be under .5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. After the front moves through early Wednesday, we should see mostly clear conditions with nice weather through Friday. The next chance of rain comes in over the weekend with a cut-low that could bring us rain chances for a few days depending on where it stalls and how strong the low is. We will fine-tune the forecast there throughout the week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO