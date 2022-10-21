ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Christopher L Whisenhunt
5d ago

Get rid of the wokeness, let men and women be men and women, get rid of this awful administration, and you won’t have a recruiting problem

WJHG-TV

Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a little help stretching their dollar. Students and staff call the pantry the Commodore’s Cupboard. The program provides food, toiletries and supplies to scholars who are...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Commissioners approve motion for a forensic audit after a former employee is accused of embezzlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners brought Michael Johnson’s alleged actions to the forefront at their meeting Tuesday morning. “The goal of us doing it now proactively is to ensure there’s been no compromising of the government funds any further than what’s known,” said Josh Street, City Commissioner for Ward IV.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dan Belc trial begins in Calhoun County

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testimony began at the Calhoun County Courthouse Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018. Dan Belc is being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated assault. It was a long day in court. Jurors heard opening arguments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Animal shelters overflowing amid rise in neglect cases, surrenders

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the country, animal shelters are packed. That is the case for many shelters here in northwest Florida. Staff at Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport say they are dealing with the same issues. “It’s kind of an epidemic that’s going on right now,” Ashley Englehart, behavior...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight, a possible tornado left properties damaged in the Bonifay area. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area accessing the damage. He found what looks like obvious weather damage and one tree that has fallen on a parked car. No injuries have been reported at this time.
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
WJHG-TV

Downtown Panama City is getting spooky

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
CHIPLEY, FL

