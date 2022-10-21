ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

By JEFF AMY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004G8B_0ih9GISm00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018.

Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate has a “calling to want people to be able to do better, to live better and to thrive in their lives.”

“I’m wishing that the people of Georgia come out and make that a reality for you and the state of Georgia,” Winfrey said.

The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia, as Democrats in particular seek to drive their voters to cast ballots early. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning.

Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams in her previous unsuccessful bid, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Since then, Abrams has vaulted to her own national fame as a voting rights activist and Democratic leader, earning millions from books and speeches.

Kemp has attacked Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying last month that Abrams is “running her campaign to cater to liberal elites” and not to Georgians. Kemp generally leads Abrams in polls.

“While Stacey Abrams continues to solicit the help of out-of-state billionaires,” said Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell, “Gov. Kemp will continue to talk to hardworking Georgians about his record of economic success and plan to build a safer, stronger Georgia.”

Abrams used the Thursday event to share her platform, which includes expanding Medicaid health insurance, raising teacher pay, improving affordable housing, and developing small businesses, especially ones owned by nonwhite residents.

“As the governor, my mission is to make sure that everyone can can do well that they have education, health care and housing and the ability to make a good living and take care of themselves,” Abrams said.

She also argued that people should vote for her as protection against U.S. Supreme Court decisions that might erode minority voting rights, protections for LGBTQ people, and safeguards against stolen presidential elections.

“And so if you want opportunity, freedom, and the ability to control your future, you need me as governor, because Brian Kemp’s proven he doesn’t care and he won’t help,” Abrams said.

“That is a lot on the line," Winfrey said. “That's enough to get rid of your lethargy and get you up and out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to sway Georgia's results in the 2020 election. Meadows, a former GOP congressman,...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency. Appearing on stage five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

LIVE: Candidates for Washington’s Secretary of State debate in Spokane

Kiro.newsapp://deeplink/video?videoUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn-ue1-prod.tsv2.amagi.tv%2Flinear%2Famg00327-coxmediagroup-kirobreaking-ono%2Fplaylist.m3u8%3Fapp_bundle%3D%26app_name%3DKIRO%25207%2520News%26app_store_url%3D%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fkiro7.com%26genre%3DN%26ic%3DIAB12-3%26us_privacy%3D0%26gdpr%3D0%26gdpr_consent%3D%26did%3D%26dnt%3D0%26coppa%3D0%26rdid%3D%26is_roku_lat%3D0. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly...
MARYLAND STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
138K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy