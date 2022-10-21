ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD

For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education

SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA honored through its commitment to inclusion and diversity with the HEED Award

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
San Antonio education leaders join lawmakers to call for gun reform

SAN ANTONIO — On the five-month anniversary of the tragedy in Uvalde, local and state Democrats gathered in San Antonio calling for further action. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is pushing for new legislation to increase the age limit of purchasing firearms, and other specified weapons, to 21 years of age.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations

"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Why your trash pickup schedule will change

Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

