SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO