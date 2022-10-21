Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Humane Society celebrates 70 years of connecting pets with fur-ever families
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is celebrating 70 years of service, connecting pets in need with their forever families. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and on Tuesday they celebrated with this special “Connecting Friends for Life" event. For the past seven decades, the Humane Society...
Edgewood ISD police educate on the dangers of fentanyl, have upcoming town hall on it
SAN ANTONIO — It's the pill that can kill, fentanyl. The DEA even recently warning rainbow-colored versions could be mistaken as candy. Edgewood ISD police department is working to be proactive to keep your kids safe from the dangers of the drug. The wheels are spinning and it's another...
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD
For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event
SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely
SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education
SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
UTSA honored through its commitment to inclusion and diversity with the HEED Award
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
New poll watcher guidelines roll out in Texas, but some worry about intimidation efforts
Early voting is underway across Bexar County, renewing concerns for some about voter intimidation. But experts we spoke to say the line between poll watching and voter intimidation isn't always clear. In Texas, a poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of...
Early voting begins Monday as the race for governor, Bexar County Judge heats up
SAN ANTONIO - Early voting starts on Monday for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. This year, there will be 51 polling locations open daily in Bexar County throughout the early voting period. And there will be several big races on the ticket, including the race for governor against current governor...
San Antonio education leaders join lawmakers to call for gun reform
SAN ANTONIO — On the five-month anniversary of the tragedy in Uvalde, local and state Democrats gathered in San Antonio calling for further action. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is pushing for new legislation to increase the age limit of purchasing firearms, and other specified weapons, to 21 years of age.
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations
"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
Why your trash pickup schedule will change
Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
Teenage girl shot in ankle while inside home during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the ankle on the East Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home on Creekmoore Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the teenager was inside her home when a blue vehicle drove...
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
Cantu family speaks about 'horrific rollercoaster' their son has been on since shooting
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, we're hearing from the family of a San Antonio teen shot by a police officer while he sat in his car eating a hamburger. It's been more than 20 days since 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot in the McDonald's parking lot on Blanco Road near Churchill High School by former San Antonio Police officer James Brennand.
