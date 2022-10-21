Cymbal DLT Companies Closes On $32 Million Loan To Initiate First Phase Of $1 Billion Downtown Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk District Project

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO