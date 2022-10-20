Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo believes Aaron Judge’s contract is about to be ‘astronomical’
The New York Yankees finished their season on Sunday night against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Bombers didn’t secure a single win against Houston, who continues to be their kryptonite year in and year out during postseason baseball. However, management and the players need...
MLB Announces Game Times for World Series
Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the Philadelphia Phillies versus Houston Astros World Series.
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'need wholesale changes,' 'a new voice' after ALCS sweep
Unsurprisingly, sports radio legend Mike Francesa delivered some parting shots at the New York Yankees after they suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series that wrapped up late Sunday night. "The Yankees have become masters of the excuse," Francesa said...
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’
Gerrit Cole saw what everyone else did after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. "They beat us in every facet,” New York’s ace said when asked what it would take to close the gap between the two teams. “My expertise is not in general managing or acquiring or building rosters, so it's hard for me to answer, but I watched the series, and I didn't really see an area where we played better than them."
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
Hopefully Angels fans prepared themselves for this offseason. The rumors are not going to be fun. In the midst of the NLCS and ALCS series, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made offseason trade predictions for every team. There were some blockbusters, and there were some smaller trades for prospects. But none were bigger than the trade between the two LA teams.
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees
Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
Marlins to Interview Ex-New York Mets Skipper for Managerial Vacancy
With Don Mattingly out the door, the Miami Marlins are in need of a new manager, and it looks like they have their eyes on this former Mets skipper. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins will interview ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy. Rojas...
One trade candidate for each MLB team
Arizona is loaded with outfielders after the promotions of Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Stone Garrett. One way to get that group more playing time is to move Daulton Varsho from the outfield back to his natural position behind the plate. The team would be selling low on Kelly after he struggled at the plate in 2022 (.617 OPS), but he's still a viable option for teams searching for a starter and has only two years remaining before free agency.
Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the World Series, and they can thank the Angels for a few of their contributors. The Angels traded OF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies in two separate moves this past trade deadline, and both made an impact on the Phillies' path to the World Series.
Odds that each Braves 2023 free agent returns
So far this offseason, I’ve listed every one of the Braves impending free agents, and I also ranked them by priority. If you missed those, you can follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the odds that each one of Atlanta’s free agents will return.
Ranking the top 25 MLB free agents
Turner is arguably the biggest prize of the free agent market. While he made only his second All-Star appearance in 2022, he's truly elite in every area of the game with back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, elite speed and defense, and a career batting average above .300. Entering his age 30 season, Turner has a decent shot of a decade-long contract.
Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field
This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run seventh to take the lead, while the bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.
Tyler Matzek says Braves looked forward to Frank The Tank meltdowns
The Braves season didn’t end the way we all hoped, but they did win their fifth consecutive NL East title, catching the Mets from 10.5 games back. What an unforgettable regular season it was, and for Braves fans, part of the fun was keeping up with Barstool’s Frank The Tank — a diehard Mets fan, who might take things a little too seriously.
