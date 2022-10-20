ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’

Gerrit Cole saw what everyone else did after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. "They beat us in every facet,” New York’s ace said when asked what it would take to close the gap between the two teams. “My expertise is not in general managing or acquiring or building rosters, so it's hard for me to answer, but I watched the series, and I didn't really see an area where we played better than them."
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins to Interview Ex-New York Mets Skipper for Managerial Vacancy

With Don Mattingly out the door, the Miami Marlins are in need of a new manager, and it looks like they have their eyes on this former Mets skipper. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins will interview ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy. Rojas...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

One trade candidate for each MLB team

Arizona is loaded with outfielders after the promotions of Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Stone Garrett. One way to get that group more playing time is to move Daulton Varsho from the outfield back to his natural position behind the plate. The team would be selling low on Kelly after he struggled at the plate in 2022 (.617 OPS), but he's still a viable option for teams searching for a starter and has only two years remaining before free agency.
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the World Series, and they can thank the Angels for a few of their contributors. The Angels traded OF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies in two separate moves this past trade deadline, and both made an impact on the Phillies' path to the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Odds that each Braves 2023 free agent returns

So far this offseason, I’ve listed every one of the Braves impending free agents, and I also ranked them by priority. If you missed those, you can follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the odds that each one of Atlanta’s free agents will return.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ranking the top 25 MLB free agents

Turner is arguably the biggest prize of the free agent market. While he made only his second All-Star appearance in 2022, he's truly elite in every area of the game with back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, elite speed and defense, and a career batting average above .300. Entering his age 30 season, Turner has a decent shot of a decade-long contract.
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field

This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run seventh to take the lead, while the bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Tyler Matzek says Braves looked forward to Frank The Tank meltdowns

The Braves season didn’t end the way we all hoped, but they did win their fifth consecutive NL East title, catching the Mets from 10.5 games back. What an unforgettable regular season it was, and for Braves fans, part of the fun was keeping up with Barstool’s Frank The Tank — a diehard Mets fan, who might take things a little too seriously.

