herdzone.com
Herd Swimming and Diving Announces Clinic Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh announced the team's clinic schedule on Monday. Coach Ian Walsh and the Coaching Staff of the Marshall University Swimming and Diving Team is pleased to announce our MU Swim Clinic!. Our goal is to offer a total...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Golf Concludes Fall at Charlotte Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is set to conclude the Fall at the Charlotte Invitational Monday and Tuesday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 8:30/9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Cabarrus Country Club (par-72 with 6,381...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Explodes in 4-1 Win over Texas State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An offensive explosion brought the Marshall women's soccer team three points closer to qualifying for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Thundering Herd controlled one of the leaders of the west, the Texas State Bobcats, 4-1 Coach Swan's side outshot the Bobcats, 13-11, holding 55 percent of the possession. The Thundering Herd have been finding their form as of late against the top competition in the Sun Belt. A draw against east leading JMU was followed up with a crucial road draw at Coastal Carolina, before Sunday's massive result against Texas State. Head women's soccer coach Michael Swan sees the fight down the stretch from his team.
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Drops Weekend Finale at App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) suffered a 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-20) defeat on Saturday afternoon in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (13-8, 6-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle recorded a team-high 10 kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 11...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Texas State in Crucial Final Home Contest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team hosts Texas State for the final home regular season contest of the season. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PRE-MATCH NOTES. With...
herdzone.com
Dominant Second Half Propels Herd to First Sun Belt Conference Victory
HARRISONBURG, Va- The Marshall Thundering Herd's defense stole the show Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium, holding the James Madison Dukes scoreless over the final three quarters. Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) picked off four passes, recovered a fumble, and returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for a...
