Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action
Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup
Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak. San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season....
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last...
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles121—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 4 (Anderson, Vilardi), 7:20. 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 2, 15:14. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 5 (Fiala, Doughty), 5:03 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Lizotte 1 (Kaliyev, Clarke), 13:17. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 5 (Kopitar), 14:30. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1, 17:44.
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (30)35-27981. 2. Stanford (1)32-47623. 3. Texas29-77036. 25-965515.
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
World Series ump crew youngest in years, nod to K-zone tech
Now retired, longtime Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott scanned the playoff lineup and was startled to spot the names of so many young umps. When he saw the list for the upcoming World Series, he had the same reaction. And then some. “I saw hints in previous years. But...
Are Things Finally Looking Up For Cal Basketball? The Bears Certainly Think So
The Bears were tabbed 11th in the Pac-12 media poll, but have higher expectations.
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
Washington 120, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111. NEW ORLEANS (113) Marshall 6-9 3-4 15, Murphy...
