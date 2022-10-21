Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Doubles Down On Saweetie Dating Denial
Lil Baby has once again denied ever having been romantically involved with Saweetie. The “Best Friend” hitmaker went viral last December when she uploaded a picture of her sitting on a man’s lap. Hawkish Lil Baby fans were quick to notice that the man’s outfit looked similar to the clothing the Atlanta rapper was wearing at the time, and the rest has been history ever since.
Kid Cudi Unveils 'Man On The Moon' Trilogy Vinyl Box Set Designed By KAWS
Kid Cudi has compiled his flagship Man on the Moon trilogy into a limited edition vinyl box set designed by KAWS. The six-LP box set includes all tracks from Cudi’s Man on the Moon series — 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen — along with a large-format companion booklet containing rare photos.
Kid Cudi & Baby Keem Link Up At Kendrick Lamar ‘Big Steppers’ Show: ‘Long Overdue’
Paris, France – Kid Cudi and Baby Keem have long been fans of one another, but they finally linked up for the first time over the weekend following Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour stop in Paris. Saturday (October 22) also served as Keem’s 22nd birthday and Cudi...
Rihanna Readies New Single ‘Lift Me Up’ For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has officially announced her highly-anticipated return with “Lift Me Up,” the first single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. On Wednesday (October 26), Rihanna tweeted a teaser trailer announcing the new song that will drop on Friday (October 28) via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The teaser opens with the singer humming in the background as the letter R appears on the screen next to the Wakandan spellings of her name and song title.
SZA Channels ‘Belly’ In Teaser For ‘Shirt’ Video Starring LaKeith Stanfield
SZA has teased a brand new single titled “Shirt” which comes alongside a video starring Atlanta‘s LaKeith Stanfield. Slated to arrive on Friday (October 28), the Grammy-winning singer has unleashed a trailer for the visual, which finds SZA out to dinner with Stanfield and another guest. “The...
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
Nicki Minaj Throws 2nd Birthday Party For Son Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj has thrown a massive birthday party for her son Papa Bear, pulling out all the stops to make sure her baby fully enjoyed himself. The Pinkprint rapper took to Instagram to showcase the heavily-detailed Minions party she set up for her son, who turned 2 on September 30.
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
Latto Addresses Rumors Lil Wayne Rejected Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request
Latto has addressed rumors that Lil Wayne turned down her request to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”. Over the weekend, a tweet from a fake Pop Base account claimed Weezy rejected the Atlanta rapper’s request to sample his Carter III smash on her upcoming single, citing a report from HITS Daily Double.
GloRilla Claps Back At Lil Duval For Mocking Her Name
GloRilla wants Lil Duval to put some respect on her name. The First Lady of CMG fired back at the comedian over the weekend, who joked about how no people in their early 20s and younger should still be named Gloria, which is GloRilla’s legal name. “Nobody born after...
Pusha T Issues Warning To Stage Crashers After Fan Gets Manhandled By His Team
Pusha T has some advice for fans feeling overzealous and thinking it’s a good idea to sneak their way on stage while he’s performing. Over the weekend, footage of someone jumping on stage while Push was performing “New God Flow” surfaced online. Viewers can see the fan dancing and successfully doing a backflip on stage before a group of burly security guards forcefully escort him off the stage.
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest First-Week Sales Of His Career
Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me has topped the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales of his career so far. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart after earning roughly 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that figure, 209,000 came from SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, equating to 88.97 million on-demand song streams.
XXXTENTACTION's Estate Shares Trailer For 'In His Own Words' Documentary
XXXTENTACION’s estate is gearing up to release a new documentary in collaboration with FADER Films titled In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION — watch the trailer below. The trailer for the film was released via X’s Instagram page on Tuesday (October 25) and contains never-before-seen footage of the rapper giving an interview prior to the creation of his Hulu documentary Look at Me: XXXTENTATCION.
Steve Lacy Smashes Fan's Camera, Storms Off Stage During New Orleans Show
New Orleans, LA – Steve Lacy’s bad habits don’t just involve biting his tongue with his crushes, as the breakout star proved during his show in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday night (October 24). A viral video from his Give You the World tour stop at the...
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'
Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
Q-Tip Voices Jewish Support Following Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments
Q-Tip has voiced his support for the Jewish community in wake of the controversial and anti-Semitic remarks from Kanye West earlier in October. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Tip wrote in an Instagram post on on Monday (October 24). He also issued a similar vote...
Nipsey Hussle: Lauren London Mourns Death Of Rapper’s Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle’s family is mourning the loss of his grandmother Margaret Boutte who helped raise the late rapper alongside his siblings. Lauren London and Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith shared the news on their respective Instagram pages with tributes to Ms. Boutte. In London’s post, she shared a photo of Boutte posing amongst a group of flowers, while Smith shared a picture of herself and Nip in the younger days celebrating their grandmother’s 68th birthday.
Lil Baby Crowned ‘Best Artist Of Our Generation’ After Making Billboard Chart History
Lil Baby has made Billboard history with his new album It’s Only Me — and he’s received some pretty high praise because of it. On Monday (October 24), the Atlanta rapper’s 4PF label dubbed him the “best artist of our generation” on Instagram after resharing a tweet that shows Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including all 23 tracks from his latest album.
