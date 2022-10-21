Six people want Martinez's Mayor Rob Schroder's job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then has served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.

