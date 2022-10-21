Look: Andy Dalton Is Getting Crushed For Back-To-Back Pick-Six's

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Primetime games have not often been kind to Andy Dalton throughout his career.

That continues to be the case on Thursday Night Football.

Dalton, starting in place of the injured Jameis Winston for the New Orleans Saints, has thrown three interceptions during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

Two of those were returned for touchdowns — and they came less than two minutes apart.

After the Cardinals scored to tie the game at 14-14, Dalton had a pass bounce off the hands of wide receiver Marquez Callaway. Cardinals defensive back Marco Wilson caught it in stride and raced to the end zone for a touchdown, which he punctuated with an impressive frontflip .

Just five plays later, the Cardinals brought pressure and hit Dalton as he was throwing. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons undercut Dalton's throw, made an impressive, one-handed catch and took off for the end zone.

The two pick-sixes came just 1:14 apart.

The performance hasn't been all bad for Dalton and the Saints. Dalton started the night with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Rasheed Shahid and later threw a score to Taysom Hill.

But his interceptions have been the difference so far. In fact, it would be easy to argue the Saints would have the lead had it not been for Dalton's miscues. While his first interception wasn't returned for a touchdown, it came in the end zone, with the Saints well within field goal range.

Dalton will try to overcome his struggles and lead the Saints back in the second half.