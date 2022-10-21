ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Shares for Pinterest, Alphabet wary after Snapchat warning

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvBj8_0ih9EsjA00

Shares for the companies Meta Platforms and Alphabet (the parent company of Google) dropped during Thursday Wall Street trading as investors worried about revenue streams.

Snapchat's recent warning that it had its slowest revenue growth since it went public five years ago had investors worried about other similar companies.

Wall Street investors see companies that sell digital ads as possibly precarious in this economic environment, which was laid bare with Snapchat's recent earnings report.

Snapchat partially blamed inflation as a major contributing factor to its lackluster revenue.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy