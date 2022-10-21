Cougars and Cardinals ready to make postseason run

CLINTON—The Clinton football team has done something that no other Cougars’ team has done since 2017: make the playoffs.

But now Clinton is trying to achieve another feat that the 2017 team reached: winning their first postseason game.

“The team is very, very excited,” head coach Darin Wecker, who brought the team to the playoffs in his second season, said. “This has been a goal of ours since the beginning of the season. Obviously, we want to achieve more.

“The guys don’t understand what it means to make a deep run in the playoffs, which is to be expected since they’ve never been here before. We’re trying to focus our energy on ensuring that these guys understand that it’s basically a new season, and there’s still six more weeks of this thing that we need to get through as we continue to battle.”

Clinton will host River Valley Friday at 7 p.m. for Level 1 of the WIAA Playoffs.

The seniors on this season’s team were in seventh grade when that 2017 team went undefeated into the postseason and reached Level 3, where they fell to Lake Country Lutheran 17-14.

This 2022 team is a bit different; they’ve taken their lumps during the regular season. They enter the playoffs with a 6-3 overall record and a 4-3 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference.

But that factor might make this Cougars’ team a bit dangerous.

Wecker said that Clinton lost a tough one to Waterloo in the second-to-last game of the season, a 12-6 loss where the Pirates scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“That provided us with some fuel going into last Friday against Cambridge,” Wecker continued. “Our boys showed up, did what they needed to do and made a statement. (The Cougars crushed the Blue Jays 46-0). So, we feel really confident.”

Clinton boasts some explosive playmakers on offense, and it all starts with senior QB Peyton Bingham.

Bingham leads the team in rushing with 1,355 yards this season, and he has 25 touchdown rushes. He averages around 150 yards per game.

“He’s one of the toughest players whenever he steps on the field,” Wecker said. “He refuses to go down, and he’s going to get every extra yard he possibly can. He’s got a nose for the end zone.”

Bingham posts some eye-popping numbers, but senior RB DJ Vernon is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Vernon has 824 rushing yards this season with six TDs, and he averages nearly 92 yards per game.

“We have a great one-two punch in the backfield,” Wecker said. “And DJ certainly carries the ball well when Peyton doesn’t have it. DJ has a little bit more shiftiness and being able to have him in our backfield helps our run game.”

The Clinton defense has been a huge reason for the success this year. They only allow about 14 points per game, and those numbers are a bit skewed when you factor in a 38-14 loss to Markesan.

“Our defense has been phenomenal all season,” Wecker said. “Even in those games we lost, our defense played lights out. They even played great in the loss to Markesan, but a few explosive plays killed us. Defensive coordinator Brian Lee has done a great job with those guys.”

Needless to say, the Blackhawks will have their work cut out for them.

“Offensively, River Valley likes to run the ball,” Wecker said. “They have two really good QBs that they rotate in and out, and their RB is very talented.

“The thing that has stuck out the most to us is how well they play defense. They cause a lot of turnovers. Our offense is going to have their hands full, we’re definitely going to have to grind it out against them.”

The Blackhawks dropped their first first six games of the season before going on a three-game win streak to sneak into the playoffs.

The defense only allowed about eight points per game in their final three games, but they allowed nearly 40 points per game in those six losses.

In other playoff action on Friday in Wisconsin:

• WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (4-5) at BRODHEAD/JUDA (7-2): The Cardinals were not a team to be reckoned with through their first six games, outscoring opponents 243-34. They took two tough losses to two really good teams in Adams-Friendship (25-13) and Prairie du Chien (30-21) before rebounding with a dominant 39-16 win over Lancaster to end their season.

QB Gabe Bockhop finished the season with a sensational performance: completing six of seven passes for 249 yards and three scores.

Blake Matthys leads the team in rushing with 602 yards on 92 attempts, and Isaac Saunders and Aidyn Vondra help boost the outstanding backfield with a combined 759 rushing yards between the two. Gunner Boegli is the Cardinals’ top WR with 418 yards and six TDs, and he has four INTs to help the a stout defense that has held opponents to around 11 points per game.

Watertown Luther Prep enters Level 1 on a two-game losing streak. The Phoenix offense is led by QB Ben Vasold, who has thrown for 836 yards with eight TDs and seven INTs. RB Calvin Burow has rushed for 585 yards and five touchdowns.