CHURCH DARTBALL: Three teams unbeaten so far in early season

BELOIT—The Beloit Church Dartball League is underway with three teams opening up at 3-0: Good Shepherd Chiefs, Our Savior Trolls and Trinity Eagles.

The River of Life Lightning and the Christ Lutheran Penguins began 2-1.

CURRENT STANDINGS: Good Shepherd Chiefs 3-0, Our Saviors Trolls 3-0, Trinity Eagles 3-0, R.O.L. Lightning 2-1, Christ Lutheran Penguins 2-1, St. John Jets 1-2, Messiah Thunder 1-2, Faith Flyers 0-3, Our Savior Vikings 0-3, Sun Valley Heat 0-3.• OCT. 18 RESULTS: Faith Flyers 0-1-1 at Good Shepherd Chiefs 1-2-6; Our Saviors Vikings 7-6-4 at Our Saviors Trolls 0-5-3; St. John Jets 3-1-4 at R.O.L. Lightning 0-3-0; Sun Valley Heat 5-0-0 at Trinity Eagles 10-2-1; Messiah Thunder 1-0-1 at Christ Lutheran Penguis 2-1-0. -Note: 12-inning tie breaker rule applied.

HOME RUNS: J. Nelson 2 (Our Saviors Trolls), D. Metter 2 (Clinton Penguins), Chet Elliott (Messiah Thunder), Lora Cawkins (River of Life); David Rounds (Sun Valley Heat).