NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Eagles injury report: How are Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham doing? Tight end returns to practice
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson got down in his stance as if he were lining up against an edge rusher. After center Jason Kelce snapped the ball, Johnson fired off and mimicked as if he were blocking the invisible defensive player in front of him. It was something that Johnson had done several times over the course of this season.
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Popular N.J. butcher shop to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
If you tune into Food Network’s staple show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” this Friday, you may see a familiar butcher shop on the screen. Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe will be making their second appearance on the show hosted by Guy Fieri, the shop announced Tuesday on social media.
Accused serial killer Sean Lannon pleads guilty in N.J. murder
An accused serial killer has pleaded guilty in a New Jersey murder case in return for a 35-year prison sentence. Sean M. Lannon, 47, is charged with five killings, including four in New Mexico and the March 8, 2021, beating death of his childhood mentor in South Jersey. Michael Dabkowski,...
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Aces are wild for Phillies to open World Series vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Friday and Zack Wheeler will follow him in Game 2. The rest of the rotation will be determined after Thomson sees how Games 1 and 2 play...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert Quinn could be a good midrange option” for the Eagles to consider as they look for pass rush help to compensate for the loss of Derek Barnett.
NFL insider hints Eagles could trade for ex-Pro Bowl running back
Maybe they’ll look into adding a running back. The 2-5 Cleveland Browns will likely field offers for Kareem Hunt, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer named Philadelphia as a team that could be interested in the running back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hunt was picked...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
South Jersey bus drivers getting back union dues that suit said they shouldn’t have paid
A group of bus drivers have reached a settlement in their case against a union and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) on accusations they had union dues illegally deducted from their paychecks after they quit the union. The federal civil rights suit was filed by seven SJTA drivers in...
Boxer charged in fatal crash 3 years ago seeks to suppress evidence
The attorney for a professional bare-knuckle boxer charged in a fatal crash three years ago in Salem County has filed a motion to suppress evidence seized by police at the crash scene. Robert “Bobby” Gunn, 49, of Hackensack, was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl as he drove a pickup...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
