NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.
One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
Celebrate the spooky season in Hudson County at these Halloween hot spots
Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit. From live music to costume contests, here’s where you can go in Hudson County this weekend to get freaky for the spooky season:. Halloween shows. Belle Ame Cafe is having a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2...
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County
Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theatre of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Support Education Matters in Jersey City, Leadership That Listens in Hoboken | Letters
In the crucial election for Jersey City school board, the choice is clear. We need the Education Matters Team to continue the fight for funding for our schools, facilities improvements and putting children first. This team will fight for the funding so that Jersey City schools, no longer under state control, can provide quality education in upgraded facilities. This team will be the bridge to efficiency and accountability to the taxpayers.
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Jersey City artist features famous and lesser-known locations in new watercolors
The watercolor paintings of Steve Singer don’t require a great knowledge of art to appreciate them, but those who see them will be sure to appreciate how the artist handles water media in his latest exhibition, “An Artist’s View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer.” The work is on view now until Saturday, Nov. 12, at Novado Gallery.
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art
The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
Hoboken police investigating street scuffle that left three apparently unconscious (VIDEO)
Hoboken police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning caught on video in which at least three men were apparently knocked unconscious near a couple bars and the Hoboken Terminal, authorities said. The 20-second video show people milling about and looking on as one man is knocked out cold by...
