Read full article on original website
Related
New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Coming to Downtown Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
Time Running out to Weigh In on Rochester’s Golf Courses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A survey meant to get community feedback on the future of Rochester’s municipal golf course closes on Wednesday. Rochester city leaders tapped a survey firm to conduct a phone survey for 500 residents as well as an online questionnaire open to all Rochester residents. The survey results are scheduled to be shared during a November 1 Rochester Park Board meeting and during a November 28 Rochester City Council study session.
Rochester’s Most-Searched Halloween Costume for 2022
We're about a week and a half from Halloween, so if you haven't come up with a Halloween costume yet, it's time to get going! If you're in need of a costume idea I might have one for you, it's the most-searched Halloween costume for the Rochester, Minnesota area. This...
You’ll Love The Spooky Halloween Wine Walk in Rochester
What goes well with Halloween? No, not chocolate. I know that was your first thought but the real answer is wine. Yes, wine!. Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting Halloween Wine Walk. I was looking for a bunch of trunk-or-treats for families to enjoy (which btw, I found over 20+ and you...
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester
I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
Rochester’s Haunted Forest Is Full of Creatures of the Night
Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular events for families in Rochester, Minnesota happens with some spooky(ish) characters that are waiting in the shadows. Don't worry though, these are nice creatures that mean no harm. (cue scary laugh) ...just kidding. Hooved, webbed, and eight-legged creatures...
Rochester High School Coaching Legend Myron Glass Has Died
A local sports legend has passed away. According to the Star-Tribune, Myron Glass died on Saturday. He was 78 years old. He gained statewide notoriety as the head coach of the Lourdes High School girls' basketball team for more than 30 years. Over those three decades, teams coached by Glass won 719 games and 8 state championships. His career wins total is the second-highest among girls' basketball coaches in Minnesota. His state championship total is tied for tops in the state for girls' basketball.
Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer at Big Rochester Event
The big annual event, Unleash the SHE is back in Rochester, Minnesota! It's coming up soon so make sure to get signed up to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer and raise money for the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA). What is Unleash the SHE?. The event is a running/walking...
10 Best Spots in Rochester to Get Delicious Soup
I just made some soup yesterday and when it's so chilly out it makes soup that much better. It warms you up, it's savory, it's just so good! So I wanted to do a little hunting a find the best spots in Rochester, Minnesota to get a bowl of soup.
Rochester’s ‘Trolley of Doom’ Takes You Ghost Hunting at the Most Haunted Places in Town
Rochester, Minnesota has a ton of hidden, spooky treasures all over that are perfect for celebrating the scariest holiday of them all - Halloween! Ghosts, spooky hallways, and elevators, cemeteries are some of the most horrifying areas of town and the haunted trolley is ready to take you to see them all. 😱
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Heroin, Fentanyl Suspected in Three Rochester Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester first responders revived three people who experienced a drug overdose over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers administered Narcan to a 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man and 31-year-old woman. The men were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation and the woman declined receiving additional medical attention.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
Large Fire Breaks Out at Rochester Cabinet Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished what was described as a large fire that broke out at a cabinet business along north Broadway Saturday evening. A news release says crews were dispatched to the fire at Space Concepts in the 2,600 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly after 8:30...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0