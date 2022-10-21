PREP FOOTBALL: Hononegah hosts Auburn for NIC-10 finale

ROCKTON—Hononegah has reached the end of the regular season and while a NIC-10 championship probably isn’t on the line Friday night, the IHSA playoffs are on the horizon and momentum is a crucial ingredient.

The Indians could still tie for the title, but co-leaders Belvidere North and Rockford Boylan—both 7-1—would both need to lose their finales for 6-2 Hononegah to sneak in. Boylan is at 3-5 Freeport while Belvidere North is at 6-2 Guilford.

“I’m really interested in the Belvidere North and Guilford score,” Hononegah interim head coach/Defensive coordinator Marc LaMay said. “Particularly if Guilford has its quarterback back in the lineup. I don’t see Boylan losing, though.”

The Indians are coming off a 34-8 rout of winless Belvidere and face a much more difficult task against Auburn Friday night at Kelsey Field.

“Auburn is very athletic and they are big in the offensive line,” LaMay said. “The main thing is their team speed. They are sound in what they do and they have athletes who make plays. They threw a couple simple outs against Jefferson and they turned them into 35-yard gains. That is always worrisome.”

Auburn quarterback Anthony Purifoy ranks third in the NIC-10 in passing yardage with 1,113 yards. He has completed 66-of-128 passes, eight for touchdowns. He also has thrown eight interceptions.

“With an athletic guy like (Purifoy) you want to keep him in the pocket, but you also want to bring pressure,” LaMay said. “It’s always a balancing act between sending all-lot pressure or sending three or four trying to confuse him. I feel like honestly we haven’t put people in third and long situations too often. We have been a little disappointed in our level of sacks this season.”

Purifoy has spread the wealth with his passes. He has three receivers ranked in the top 12 in the NIC-10: Athavion Coleman (20 catches, 339 yards, 1 TD), Leonard Spates (15 catches, 289, 3 TDs) and Terry Holton (18 catches, 282, 1 TD). Top running back Patrick Dubose, Jr., has rushed 88 times for 578 yards (6.6) and 10 TDs.

The Indians have relied a lot on junior quarterback Cole Warren’s arm (966 yards passing, 15 touchdown passes) and legs (405 yards rushing, 5.4 average, 8 TDs). LaMay says 6-foot, 175-pound Estin Fichter (418 yards, 4.6, 3 TDs) has been gaining confidence in recent games along with fellow junior Luke Poppe. They could shoulder more of a load this week

“I feel from the second half against Belvidere North the run game has improved,” LaMay said. “Our offensive line this year had only one returning starter and we are playing three underclassmen. It has taken a while for them to jell. The backs are also starting to understand that they have to put their foot in the ground and get upfield. Neither one of those guys had varsity experience going into this season. We really want to be as balanced as we can.”

A key playmaker for the Indians is Isaiah Houi, who has a team-leading 20 receptions for 214 yards and five TDs and also is a threat to run the ball or even throw it. The team’s only two-way starter, he is its best tackler in the secondary.

LaMay said the Indians won’t hold anything back this week.

“First and foremost we have to win the game,” he said. “In the past maybe we have rested some guys because they were kind of dinged up, but in this case we’re just going to focus on Auburn. We have yet to really put together four full quarters in all phases yet. Not even close. So that is our goal for the week.”

In other regular-season finales Friday in Illinois:

• NORTH BOONE (2-6) at OREGON (2-6): The Vikings will try to finish on a high note when they hit the road Friday. They’re coming off a 41-12 loss to Winnebago, but this should be a good game for quarterback Chandler Alderman to showcase his talents.

Alderman has passed for 1,309 yards and 13 TDs and run for 461 yards and five scores. His favorite targets have been Chris Doetch (50 receptions, 532 yards, 8 TDs) and Julian Rodriguez (33 catches, 404 yards).

• SOUTH BELOIT (5-4, BYE): The SoBos expected to host Parkview Christian on Friday, but that team is forfeiting due to a lack of players. South Beloit will have the week off to rest and prepare for the Illinois 8-man playoffs. Pairings will be announced this weekend.