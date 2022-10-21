COLLEGE UPDATE: Former Trojan McMillan honored by WIAC

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—UW-Platteville senior Sean McMillan, a Beloit Turner graduate, has been named WIAC Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Week.

In a 21-14 victory over nationally-ranked UW-River Forest on Saturday, the Pioneers defense held the Falcons to a season low in points, plays and yards. McMillan had eight tackles, one sack and an interception.

McMillan’s interception early int he second quarter set up the Pioneers’ offense inside the Falcons’ 10-yard line. Will Lawrence, the WIAC Kwik Trip Offensive Player of the Week scored two plays later to give the Pioneers a 14-7 lead.

With the Falcons looking to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, McMillan pressured the Falcons quarterback and forced an incomplete pass on a fourth-down play that helped secure the Pioneers’ Homecoming victory.

McMillan is majoring in mechanical engineering.

• TRIFECTA FOR BUC: For the third time in seven weeks this season, Beloit College goalkeeper Audrey Ketterer has been named Midwest Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week.

In Beloit’s only game last week, Ketterer recorded her fourth shutout of the season, making five saves in 90 minutes of a 2-0 win at Illinois College.

The win put Beloit (5-3-2, 3-2-0 MWC) in the postseason race as the Bucs moved into a tie for third place.

For the season, Ketterer leads the MWC in Goals Against Average (0.167), allowing just one goal in seven games. She also leads the conference in save percentage (.966), to go along with 28 saves, while ranking second in shutouts per game (0.571).