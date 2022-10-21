Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway’s gravel train proposal rejected; Great Redwood Trail master plan kicks off
MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — Plans for the Great Redwood Trail, a more than 300-mile trail through Northern California that would be America’s longest rail trail if completed, are “full steam ahead” per a kickoff event Monday night. State Senator Mike McGuire, who spearheaded the project, hopes it will have a transformative impact in our region by capitalizing on California’s booming outdoor recreation industry.
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: October 27- November 2
MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/22 – This week’s Setlist is Halloween heavy, so if you’re up for jamming out while wearing your finest costume you’ll have plenty of options. Not into the spooky scene? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check out our list of family-friendly Halloween events here.
mendofever.com
Male Smoking Near Gas Pumps, Subject Moving Cones Around – Ukiah Police Logs 10.21.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint
The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
mendofever.com
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
mendofever.com
Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road
Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
kymkemp.com
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
Comments / 1