Fort Bragg, CA

The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino Railway’s gravel train proposal rejected; Great Redwood Trail master plan kicks off

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — Plans for the Great Redwood Trail, a more than 300-mile trail through Northern California that would be America’s longest rail trail if completed, are “full steam ahead” per a kickoff event Monday night. State Senator Mike McGuire, who spearheaded the project, hopes it will have a transformative impact in our region by capitalizing on California’s booming outdoor recreation industry.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win

The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
WILLITS, CA
The Mendocino Voice

The Mendocino Setlist: October 27- November 2

MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/22 – This week’s Setlist is Halloween heavy, so if you’re up for jamming out while wearing your finest costume you’ll have plenty of options. Not into the spooky scene? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check out our list of family-friendly Halloween events here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA

